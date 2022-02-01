Ryan Day Reveals Who He’s Rooting For In The Super Bowl

On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day revealed who he’ll be rooting for in the Super Bowl.

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have former Ohio State players on their respective rosters. However, former Buckeyes make up a prominent part of the Bengals roster – and the team is from Ohio.

That’s all Day needed to know before telling reporters he is “pulling” for the Bengals to get the win in two weeks time.

“I’m excited for them, and certainly the next couple of weeks will be great in preparation,” Day said. “And I think they have a real chance to win that game. They’ve been underdogs the whole way. At some point, I guess they won’t be underdogs. But I’m pulling for them.”

He then singled out a few players on the Bengals like star quarterback Joe Burrow and pass rusher Sam Hubbard.

“And certainly all the guys who have played,” Day continued, “in particular Joe and everything he’s kind of been through with the injury last year. Just his whole journey has been tremendous to be someone to watch and enjoy and cheer him on. But then there’s a lot of other Buckeyes on that team, Sam Hubbard, Vonn Bell and Eli Apple, I mean, there’s a whole bunch of them that played really, really well. So, how exciting to come back to your home state and bring your team to a Super Bowl.”

