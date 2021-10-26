Ryan Day Has Scary Message For Rest Of College Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had no problem moving the ball up and down the field on opposing defenses this season. Nevertheless, head coach Ryan Day still thinks the unit can take things up another level.

Ahead of Ohio State’s top-20 matchup with Penn State this weekend, Day said that he thinks there’s still room for improvement for his offense. He pointed specifically to a sack that Indiana had on Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud on the first drive of the second half in last Saturday’s game as an example of something he’d like to clean up.

Like most head coaches, Day wants to be just about perfect, but at the time of that sack Ohio State was already up 44-7. The Buckeyes went on to beat Indiana 54-7, putting up 539 yards of total offense in the process.

Ryan Day said there's still room for improvement for OSU's offense. Wasn't happy about sack that ruined first drive of second half. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) October 26, 2021

Saturday’s showing against the Hoosiers was just more of the same for the Ohio State offense this year. The Buckeyes rank first in the FBS in total yards per game (559.7) and second in yards per play (8.44), trailing only No. 24 Coastal Carolina in that category.

Ohio State also has the best scoring offense in the country, averaging 49.3 points per game. The Buckeyes have only scored under 40 points in one of their seven games this year.

That one slower offensive day came in a 35-28 loss to No. 12 Oregon. The Ducks, despite a loss to Stanford, have since risen to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll and are a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.

Ohio State also has hopes of getting into the playoff again this season and will likely need to win out to get there. That will be a tall task with top-10 teams Michigan and Michigan State still on the regular season schedule, but if Day’s offense can continue to improve, there’s no telling how far the program can go.

The Buckeyes will look to keep the momentum rolling this weekend against No. 20 Penn State in Columbus.

[Bill Rabinowitz]