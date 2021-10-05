The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About His Facial Beard

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Call is superstition or just coincidence, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn’t going to be shaving his beard anytime soon.

Day went with a clean-shaven face to start the season. The Buckeyes then began the year on a sour note with an underwhelming performance against Minnesota in Week 1 and loss to Oregon in Week 2.

Ohio State has improved each week since losing to the Ducks in Columbus. The Buckeyes have rattled off wins over Tulsa, Akron and Rutgers, the latter two ending in significant blowouts.

Day likes what he’s seen from his team these past few weeks. He’s goin to be keeping his beard, as a result, for now.

“It’s not going to change right now,” Day said. “I’m going to keep it going.”

Ohio State will have finished the 2021 season on a strong note if Ryan Day still has his beard by then.

The Buckeyes’ 52-13 blowout win over Rutgers last Saturday was a major step in the right direction. CJ Stroud was terrific. He completed 17 of his 23 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns.

Looking ahead, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes take on Maryland this Saturday, have a bye the following week and then play the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 23. At the end of the month Ohio State takes on the fourth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

We’ll learn plenty about this year’s Ohio State team the rest of this month.

