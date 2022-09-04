Ryan Day Sends Clear Message Following Ohio State's Win vs. Notre Dame

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It wasn't exactly pretty, but Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes got the job done vs. the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Potential Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud completed 24 of his 34 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in OSU's 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes still have work to do, but Day is encourage by what he saw this Saturday night.

"It wasn't perfect, it wasn't the way we drew it up, but we won," he said after the game.

Well said, coach Day.

Ohio State still has plenty of work to do, but a season-opening win against the No. 5 team in college football is never a bad way to start the year.

The Buckeyes get back to work next Saturday against Arkansas State.