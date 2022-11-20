Ryan Day Sends Clear Message To Ohio State Players Ahead Of Michigan Game

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is one of the best in sports.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that's the first thing Ryan Day mentioned to his players after the Buckeyes beat Maryland this Saturday night.

Day reminded his players after Saturday evening's game that his team's No. 1 goal is to beat Michigan, otherwise known as "the team up north."

Game on.

"You know our number one goal is to beat the team up north," Day told his players.

Ohio State, unlike other major college football programs, has never been hesitant to overstate the importance of the Michigan rivalry.

Last year, the Wolverines got over the hump and beat the Buckeyes 42-27 in Ann Arbor. Michigan went on to win the Big Ten Championship Game and earn an invite to the College Football Playoff.

Ryan Day hasn't forgotten about that game. Neither has Ohio State.

Revenge will most certainly be on the mind when the Buckeyes host the Wolverines in a historic version of "The Game" next Saturday in Columbus.