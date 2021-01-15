Ryan Day Sends Heartfelt Message To Urban Meyer After Jaguars News

Not surprisingly, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was excited to see his mentor Urban Meyer hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Day coached under Meyer for a year with the Buckeyes before taking over the reins from him in 2018. Since then, he’s kept things humming in Columbus.

On Thursday night, minutes after the Jaguars made their hiring of Meyer official, Day took to Twitter to deliver congratulations and encouragement to his friend and former boss.

“Congratulations @CoachUrbanMeyer!! Thank you for everything! Go Bucks! Go Jags! You are going to crush it!” Day wrote.

Congratulations ⁦@CoachUrbanMeyer⁩!! Thank you for everything! Go Bucks! Go Jags! You are going to crush it! pic.twitter.com/FqmLdLrvtF — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) January 15, 2021

Meyer is now NFL-bound, and some have wondered if Day could join him in the league one day.

There have been reports that the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in bringing Day to the NFL as their new head coach, but we’d bank on him staying at Ohio State. Even with Justin Fields leaving, the Buckeyes will once again be loaded in 2021.

Day has a great shot to win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff once again. We’ll see if he can deliver a national championship as well.