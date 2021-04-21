On Wednesday afternoon, the sports world learned something they didn’t know about former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The top NFL draft prospect told teams he’s been managing epilepsy, according to a report from the NFL Network on Wednesday. This is nothing new to those that know him, considering he dealt with the issue during his time with the Buckeyes.

However, fans openly questioned if Fields would be able to have a productive NFL career while battling neurological disorder. To dispel any notions that this should impact his draft stock, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day released a strong message.

“Justin’s health, toughness and work ethic have never been an issue and I am incredibly proud of his professionalism and the character he displays on and off the field,” Day said about his former quarterback. “The fact that he never missed a game at Ohio State speaks volumes about how he takes care of himself.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport seemed to suggest it won’t be an issue for Fields at the professional level. “Justin Fields has been taking his medication, and has not had any recent issues. It’s possible he may have already outgrown the illness,” Rapoport reported.

Despite the news, Fields is still expected to be a top-10 pick in the draft. Following a remarkable college career, he could be taken as early as No. 3 by the San Francisco 49ers.

We’ll have to wait and see though. The first round of the 2021 draft kicks off on Thursday, April 29.