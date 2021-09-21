Ryan Day Shares Blunt Message For Ohio State Players

The start of the 2021 season for the Ohio State Buckeyes hasn’t gone according to plan. A pair of uninspiring wins over Minnesota and Tulsa and a brutal loss to Oregon has left the Big Ten favorites with an uphill battle to climb to win their fifth straight conference title.

Head coach Ryan Day isn’t ready to panic, but he does clearly feel like his team needs to make a mental adjustment. He sent a message to his players during his Tuesday press conference, reminding them that nothing is given in college football, even at a powerhouse like Ohio State.

“One thing that we just all have to recognize is that you don’t just walk out with an Ohio State uniform and think you’re just going to go win,” Day said, via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “It doesn’t work that way. It’s really hard, and we have to continue to prepare at a high level.”

Day continued, saying that the 2021 Ohio State team is still carving out its identity and trying to grow as a unit.

“I didn’t have expectations. I’m hopeful that we can keep working, and as we look back here in a few weeks, we can see a lot of growth … These first few weeks haven’t been ideal, you know, but that’s life, too,” Day said.

The defense has been the most glaring issue for Ohio State over the first three weeks of the regular season. The Buckeyes have given up 31, 35 and 20 points respectively in their three games thus far.

Ohio State also needs time to develop on offense with new quarterback C.J. Stroud at the helm. His relationship with the program’s talented wide receivers needs to continue to grow if the Buckeyes want to boast one of the top offenses in the country.

Although the first three games of the year haven’t eased the concerns of the Ohio State fanbase, Day seems confident that things will start to turn around in Columbus. The Buckeyes will play their last non-conference game this weekend before entering the bulk of Big Ten play the following week.