Ryan Day Shares How Ohio State Will Handle National Title Loss

Ohio State felt like a team of destiny heading into the national championship game, but Alabama quickly ended that narrative on Monday night. After the game was over, Ryan Day revealed how his players will handle this loss.

The Buckeyes fought hard for the Big Ten to even let them play this college football season. Though this isn’t the final result that Day was hoping for, the program should be proud of the year it just had.

However, it might take a while for Ohio State’s locker room to get over this loss. Day explained why in his postgame press conference.

“We need a break. We all need to get away for a long, long while,” Day told reporters. “You can’t just go back to work here. There needs to be some time to rest and reflect.”

#GoBuckeyes coach Ryan Day: "We need a break. We all need to get away for a long, long while. … You can't just go back to work here. There needs to be some time to rest and reflect." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 12, 2021

Day will most likely lose a handful of key players to the 2021 NFL Draft, including Justin Fields, Chris Olave and Shaun Wade.

Getting back to the national title game won’t be an easy task, but Day’s squad should not be counted out. He has been remarkable since becoming the head coach of the Buckeyes, owning a 23-2 record in two seasons.

It’ll take time for Ohio State to get over the pain of losing a national title game, however, this won’t be the last time we see this program in the spotlight.