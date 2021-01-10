Ryan Day Shares Sunday Morning Update On Justin Fields

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Ohio State and Alabama is only one day away. But there are still questions about the health of Buckeyes QB Justin Fields, which head coach Ryan Day addressed.

At the final press conference before the game, Day said that Fields enjoyed a good week of practice. He also said that Fields has been the same in practice for the national title game as he was for the Sugar Bowl against Clemson.

“Justin’s had a good week of practice,” Day said, via Patrick Murphy of 247Sports affiliate Bucknuts. “He’s done a really good job preparing and I think that’s the thing he felt like he did a good job of going into last game was just preparing at a high level and he’s continued to do that this week.”

Fields suffered a rib injury and took some pretty nasty hits in the Sugar Bowl. But that didn’t stop him from throwing six touchdowns with only six incompletions in the blowout win over the Tigers.

Justin Fields has been invaluable to Ryan Day as the starting quarterback of the Buckeyes. Over his two seasons at Ohio State he has 62 touchdowns with only nine interceptions while completing over 69-percent of his passes.

If Fields is at anything less than 100-percent for the national title game, beating No. 1 Alabama becomes a much harder task.

That isn’t to say that the Buckeyes can’t beat Alabama without Fields being at full strength. They still boast some incredible players at every phase of the offense and defense.

But there’s little doubt that Alabama will score a lot of points, and the Buckeyes will need to score a lot more to beat them.