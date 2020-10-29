Ryan Day Shares The Latest On Chris Olave’s Status

Arguably the only negative takeaway from Ohio State’s win over Nebraska last weekend was that Chris Olave left the game early due to injury. With the first road test of the season only two days away, Ryan Day provided an update on his star wideout.

Near the end of the third quarter between Ohio State and Nebraska, Olave took a nasty shot to the head. He remained on the ground before eventually walking off the field.

It was a scary sight to see last Saturday, but thankfully Day’s update on Olave shows that he’s trending in the direction.

When asked about Olave’s status for this weekend, Day said “We put out the availability report, so we don’t get too far into that. But he’s had a good, strong week of practice.”

Ryan Day won't make the final call on Chris Olave yet, but he offered some optimism by saying the wide receiver has gone through a “good, strong week of practice.” https://t.co/ExJhFb9S6E — Eleven Warriors (@11W) October 29, 2020

This is a great sign for Olave’s status this weekend against Penn State.

We’d have to imagine that Olave doesn’t want to miss an important rivalry game. Obviously he has to do what the medical staff says, but if he doesn’t suffer any setbacks he should be good to go.

Day wasn’t the only member of the Buckeyes to comment on Olave’s status. Earlier this week, Garrett Wilson said “I think Chris is going to be ready to play on Saturday.”

Olave had six receptions for 104 yards in Ohio State’s season opener. That type of production will be needed on Saturday if he suits up.