Ryan Day Shares His Reaction To Justin Fields’ Pro Day

Justin Fields cemented his status as a top-10 prospect this Tuesday afternoon with a strong showing at Ohio State’s pro day.

Fields’ time in the 40-yard dash stole all the headlines, as he finished the drill in 4.44 seconds. That’s actually the second-fastest time for a quarterback since 2006 – only Robert Griffin III had a faster time.

In addition to showing off his speed, Fields put his arm talent on display by firing a 60-yard bomb while on the move. It was such an excellent throw that those in attendance couldn’t help but applaud him.

After the pro day came to an end, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shared his thoughts on Fields’ performance. While he was definitely proud of his quarterback, he wasn’t surprised that Fields performed so well.

“No, I mean, I thought he would break 4.4 — I know he wanted to, too, he’s so competitive — but the bottom line is he’s really fast and, once he gets running, really powerful with his legs and you can see that,” Day told the Big Ten Network, via 247Sports. “He made a lot of plays with his legs this season and last season.”

Day also had a few words of encouragement for Fields regarding the throwing drills.

“If you miss a throw or two, that’s OK. Life’s going to go on. Just be himself because him being himself and just throwing and being confident out there is good enough. But everybody wants to see it for themselves and some people like certain releases and different things, and that’s their prerogative. Justin just needs to be himself.”

Fields was an accurate passer for the majority of his Ohio State career, completing 68.4 percent of his pass attempts for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Most NFL analysts believe Fields will hear his name called fairly early in this year’s draft. If all goes well, he could end up being one of the first three players to come off the board.