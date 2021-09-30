Ryan Day Shares Thursday Update On C.J. Stroud

Last weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes allowed starting quarterback C.J. Stroud to rest against the Akron Zips. That opened the door for Kyle McCord to show what he can do under center.

McCord showed some potential last Saturday against Akron, completing 13-of-18 pass attempts for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. However, he didn’t play well enough to create a quarterback controversy.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told reporters that Stroud will remain the team’s starter as long as he’s healthy. As for Stroud’s status for Week 5, it sounds like his shoulder injury is trending in the right direction.

“I think C.J.’s had a good week of work, so looking forward to getting him back on the field this week,” Day said on Thursday.

Day hasn’t officially said that Stroud will start this Saturday against Rutgers, but it sounds like the redshirt freshman is good to go.

Ryan Day on C.J. Stroud: “I think C.J.'s had a good week of work, so looking forward to getting him back on the field this week.” Sounds like Stroud will be Ohio State's starting quarterback at Rutgers. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 30, 2021

Stroud has struggled at times this season, but there’s no denying his upside.

In three starts this year, Stroud has 963 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Unlike last year’s quarterback, Justin Fields, the former four-star recruit has been unable to make plays as a runner.

Stroud could silence some of his critics this weekend if he plays well in his return to the gridiron. Kickoff for the Ohio State-Rutgers game is at 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.