Ryan Day Shares What He’s Hearing About Michigan Game

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is hearing good things about the Michigan game being played this coming weekend.

The biggest rivalry game in college football is hanging on by a thread. The Wolverines didn’t play this past week because of positive tests and contact tracing within the program. Despite last week’s cancellation, there’s been nothing but positive news so far regarding this Saturday’s Big Ten showdown.

Michigan is reportedly practicing and preparing to play this Saturday, as is Ohio State. Day continues to hear good things about the game being played as scheduled this Saturday.

Day told the media on Tuesday afternoon “we’re playing the game,” according to everything he’s hearing so far.

It’s still unclear if the Wolverines will have enough scholarship players to play on Saturday. If they do, the game will go on (as long as Ohio State doesn’t experience any outbreaks).

The Buckeyes can’t afford to not play this Saturday, either. The Big Ten requires teams to play six regular-season games to be eligible to play in the conference title game this season. Ohio State has only played five games so far – Saturday would be the sixth.

By all accounts, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are preparing to play Michigan this weekend, and vice versa for the Wolverines.