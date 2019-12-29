Ryan Day Comments On Shaun Wade’s Ejection vs. Clemson

If you believe in momentum, then a switch in the Ohio State-Clemson game was flipped when Buckeye cornerback Shaun Wade was ejected for targeting late in the first half.

Instead of a drive-killing sack, Clemson was given a new set of downs. The Tigers took advantage of the penalty by scoring a touchdown and cutting Ohio State’s lead to 16-7.

At halftime, OSU head coach Ryan Day was asked about the targeting call on Wade, and he was very honest in his response.

“You talk about a change of events, when they threw Shaun out of the game,” Day said. “I have not seen [replay of] that. But you talk about a change of the game. He’s out of the game. It’s fourth-and-15, they get the first down and score. That was a huge change.”

Ryan Day is the perfect Ohio State coach. Already complaining with a full half to play. pic.twitter.com/2EHodJ2z7z — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) December 29, 2019

Don’t know if we would call what Day did “complaining” as the caption above contends, but he did accurately sum up what took place. There’s no doubt that Clemson seemed to get some second wind after Wade was sent off.

What was once a 16-0 Ohio State lead is now a 21-16 Clemson advantage as the Tigers just took the lead on running back Travis Etienne’s second touchdown of the game.

The Buckeyes are going to need to regroup quickly.