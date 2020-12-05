Ryan Day Sums Up His Feelings Before Kickoff Against Michigan State

In just under an hour, Ohio State will take the field for a contest against the Michigan State Spartans.

When the Buckeyes take the field a few familiar faces won’t be available. Perhaps the most notable absence comes in the form of head coach Ryan Day.

Day tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s scheduled game against Illinois last weekend. The Buckeyes canceled that game in an attempt to get healthy for this weekend’s game against the Spartans.

It worked and now the Buckeyes have a chance to win their fifth game of the season. On Saturday morning, Day joined ESPN’s College GameDay – remotely of course – to talk about his team.

When asked how he’s doing emotionally Day responded, “Honestly, I’m kind of a wreck.”

Ryan Day on ESPN's College GameDay right now. Asked how he's feeling emotionally right now: “Honestly, I'm kind of a wreck.” Said “this is an opportunity for our guys to show what our leadership is made of.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 5, 2020

That’s not surprising, given the fact that the head coach won’t be able to lead his team onto the field in one of the biggest games of the season.

Without Day on the sideline and a number of key starters, Ohio State still needs to find a way to win this game. The Buckeyes are fighting for a conference title and a College Football Playoff berth.

However, as things stand right now, there’s a chance Ohio State isn’t eligible for the conference title game due to the Big Ten’s rule that team’s must play at least six games.

Day will have to watch his Buckeyes fight for win No. 5 from his couch today.