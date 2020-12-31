Ryan Day Sums Up His Relationship With Dabo Swinney

New Year’s Day will feature the Sugar Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers. It will be a rematch of last year’s Fiesta Bowl, which saw Clemson pull out a 29-23 win.

Heading into the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was asked about the kind of relationship he has with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It’s no secret that Swinney has been poking and prodding the Buckeyes for weeks.

But Day had nothing but nice things to say about the Clemson coach. Day stated that when he’s spoken to Dabo, he’s been “nothing but a pro.”

“He’s given great counsel and been nothing but a pro,” Day said. But he did poke back at Dabo by joking that he’s glad he isn’t on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Ryan Day has been the Ohio State head coach for two years (plus a brief interim period in 2018). But the only head coach who has dealt him defeat so far is Dabo Swinney.

Day’s Buckeyes have played just six games this year and only looked like their dominant 2019 selves in four of them. By contrast, Clemson has run every opponent out of the building, save for a regular season matchup against Notre Dame when starting QB Trevor Lawrence was unavailable.

Both schools boast quarterbacks that will be first round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, but only one of them will one last crack at national title glory before they go.

Can Ryan Day beat Dabo Swinney and take the Buckeyes to the national title game?