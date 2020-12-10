Ryan Day Sums Up His Thoughts On The Michigan Game

For the first time since 1917, the Ohio State Buckeyes will not face the Michigan Wolverines on the gridiron. The unfortunate news was announced earlier this week, as the game cannot be played due to COVID-19 issues in Ann Arbor.

On Thursday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day opened about this rivalry game getting canceled during his weekly radio appearance. He didn’t hold back his true thoughts about this 2020 season as a whole.

“I’m tired of giving the team bad news. It was another one of those days,” Day said. “But the response we had from our team was pretty amazing…they’ve become used to this flexibility and things changing.”

Ohio State has the chance to play for a Big Ten title next week, but it won’t be easy for the Buckeyes to get over a year without playing against their biggest rival.

Day continued “You don’t just get that kind of news and move on. There’s been so much invested in that game throughout the year.”

It hasn’t been an easy year for Day, who tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Ohio State has only played in five games this season due to multiple cancelations. Nonetheless, the Buckeyes are one more win away from clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Next up for Ohio State is a showdown with Northwestern with the conference title on the line.