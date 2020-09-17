Ryan Day Sums Up Justin Fields’ Mindset For This Season

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields have “unfinished business” to attend to once the Big Ten season begins later this year.

Last season, the Buckeyes were just a few plays away from beating the Clemson Tigers and advancing to the national championship game. But Fields’ late-game interception sealed the victory for the Tigers. There’s no doubt the Ohio State quarterback hasn’t forgotten how last season ended.

Fortunately, Ohio State will have a chance to avenge its playoff loss. The Big Ten reversed its decision to delay the fall football season until early next year. The Buckeyes will now begin their season the weekend of Oct. 23-24. Ohio State will now be eligible to compete in this season’s College Football Playoff.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day revealed Fields’ mindset heading into the 2020 season. They’re both clearly on a mission to win the national championship.

Ryan Day, speaking on 97.1, on Justin Fields: "College football, Buckeye Nation and even us as coaches, to see him only play one year would have been tragic." Says he has some "unfinished business." I'd agree. — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) September 17, 2020

If the Buckeyes are going to win a national championship, they first have to take care of business against the Big Ten. Ohio State had no issue doing so last season, going 9-0 in Big Ten and 3-0 in the non-conference slate.

The Big Ten has yet to reveal what Ohio State’s 2020 conference-only schedule will look like. But the Buckeyes shouldn’t have much of an issue earning a playoff selection at season’s end.

