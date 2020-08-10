If the Big Ten cancels the 2020 college football season, it won’t be doing so without a fight from coaches like Ohio State’s Ryan Day.

This afternoon, amid rumors and reports that Big Ten presidents will soon be voting to either scrap the 2020 season or attempt to play it in the spring, there has been push back from around the conference. Players and coaches alike have weighed in, with Day being the latest to do so.

Day is in just his second year at Ohio State, but as the dean of the Big Ten’s top program, he carries substantial weight. Just now on Twitter, Day sent a message to Buckeyes supporters monitoring the situation,

“Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT,” he wrote.

Day isn’t the only Big Ten coach to go public with his feelings. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh did the same earlier today, marking one of the few times the Buckeyes and Wolverines can come together on anything.

Additionally, Nebraska’s Scott Frost said this afternoon that the Cornhuskers want to play, and would even consider going outside the Big Ten should the league opt to ax the season.

“We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think our university is committed to playing football regardless of what anyone else does,” Frost said.

The head coaches at Ohio State, Michigan and Nebraska have let their voices be heard. Will it be enough to stem the tide?