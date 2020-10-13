The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ryan Day Uses 1 Word To Describe Watching Football This Season

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during the Buckeyes' game against Northwestern.EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Fortunately for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, the Big Ten season is less than two weeks away. During his media session on Tuesday, he revealed how it has felt to watch college football over the past few weeks.

At first, the Big Ten was ready to delay the football season until the spring. After rapid-result COVID-19 tests became available, the league decided to make Oct. 24 the start date for its upcoming campaign.

Day is obviously thrilled that his team has a chance to compete for a national title this year, but it’s been tough for him to watch college football knowing that his Buckeyes have to wait until the end of October to play.

When talking to reporters this afternoon about watching games from the sidelines, Ryan said it’s been “torture” to watch college football without the Big Ten.

It’s hard to blame Day for feeling this way. He’s such a great competitor, and you know well that he wants to avenge last year’s loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Buckeyes are considered the favorites in the Big Ten due to their impressive coach-quarterback combo. Justin Fields should be able to take his game to new heights with another season in Day’s system under his belt.

Ohio State will open the season at home against Nebraska. We’ll find out then just how dangerous the Buckeyes could be in 2020.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.