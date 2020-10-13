Ryan Day Uses 1 Word To Describe Watching Football This Season

Fortunately for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, the Big Ten season is less than two weeks away. During his media session on Tuesday, he revealed how it has felt to watch college football over the past few weeks.

At first, the Big Ten was ready to delay the football season until the spring. After rapid-result COVID-19 tests became available, the league decided to make Oct. 24 the start date for its upcoming campaign.

Day is obviously thrilled that his team has a chance to compete for a national title this year, but it’s been tough for him to watch college football knowing that his Buckeyes have to wait until the end of October to play.

When talking to reporters this afternoon about watching games from the sidelines, Ryan said it’s been “torture” to watch college football without the Big Ten.

Ryan Day said that while he has enjoyed being able to watch some other college football games on Saturdays while not playing, “Most of it's been torture.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 13, 2020

It’s hard to blame Day for feeling this way. He’s such a great competitor, and you know well that he wants to avenge last year’s loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Buckeyes are considered the favorites in the Big Ten due to their impressive coach-quarterback combo. Justin Fields should be able to take his game to new heights with another season in Day’s system under his belt.

Ohio State will open the season at home against Nebraska. We’ll find out then just how dangerous the Buckeyes could be in 2020.