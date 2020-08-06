The Spun

Ryan Day Was Asked About ‘Heated’ Confrontation With Jim Harbaugh

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on the field after the game.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

It looks like there may be more to rumors of a Ryan Day-Jim Harbaugh confrontation than we thought.

On Wednesday, a report emerged that the Ohio State and Michigan head coaches got into a heated exchange in a conference call. At the time it was reported that Harbaugh was complaining about Day and the Buckeyes violating recruiting rules. Day allegedly responded that the Big Ten might need a mercy rule for how much the Buckeyes have been beating the Wolverines.

On Thursday, Day was given the opportunity to clear the air and talk about what happened on that fateful call. But Day politely declined to address what happened.

“Nah,” Day said, when asked about the confrontation. “I appreciate the question, but I’d rather not answer that right now.”

There’s any number of reasons that Ryan Day would have turned down answering the question. But not wanting to go off on Harbaugh could certainly be one of them.

Day has had Harbaugh’s number since joining the Buckeyes as offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2017. His offenses have dropped an incredible 149 points on a Michigan defense that usually ranks very highly.

Upon taking over the team in 2019, Day made it a point to beat Ohio State as badly as his predecessor Urban Meyer had. His team’s 56-27 win over Michigan last year was the highest margin of victory in over a decade.

Needless to say, Day and Harbaugh won’t be sharing a cold one on a Sunday anytime soon.


