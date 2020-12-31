Ryan Day’s Full Response To Dabo Swinney’s No. 11 Ranking

Dabo Swinney gave Ohio State bulletin-board material by ranking the Buckeyes 11th on his Amway Coaches Poll ballot. It wasn’t the first time this season that he took a shot at the Big Ten program.

A few weeks ago, Swinney made it very clear that a team with only six games on its résumé shouldn’t be allowed to make the College Football Playoff.

“I just think there has to be some type of standard,” Swinney said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I just think it would be – if I was on a committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or an 11-game Florida team over a team that’s played six games. That would be hard for me if I was on a committee, but I’m not on the committee. So it doesn’t really matter.”

Despite all the jabs that Swinney has taken, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day refuses to let it bother his preparation for this week’s semifinal matchup.

When asked about Swinney’s comments, Day chose to take the high road. Additionally, he thanked Swinney for his support over the past few years.

“I would say I’m glad he’s not (on the CFP committee). They were very graceful to my friends and I,” Day said, via 247Sports. “Being a young coach and Nina being a wife of the head coach at Ohio State… there are only a few people that can share the same experiences. They have been unbelievable in terms of giving advice. We are in an incredibly competitive environment. At the end of the day, we’re all human. Appreciated the way he gave great council and he’s been a great pro.”

Ohio State’s coaches and players are trying their hardest to put Swinney’s comments in their rearview mirror.

Tight end Luke Farrell recently told reporters “We know what we’re capable of, and that’s what matters.”

Kickoff for the Sugar Bowl is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. We’ll see if Ohio State can avenge last year’s loss to Clemson.