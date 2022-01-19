Salaries Revealed For New Ohio State Football Assistants

The Ohio State football program hired two new assistants to their defensive staff earlier this week. Tim Walton will arrive as the new secondary/cornerbacks coach, while Perry Eliano will take over as the Buckeyes’ safeties coach.

One Wednesday, the salaries for the two new Ohio State assistants were revealed.

According to Eleven Warriors, Walton will receive a base salary of $700,000 in 2022. Eliano will receive a base salary of $450,000.

Both coaches signed two-year contracts with the Buckeyes and will be eligible for raises in 2023. Their deals also come with incentives that are standard for all Ohio State assistant coaches, which include bonuses for winning the Big Ten East (8.5% of base salary), winning the Big Ten Championship Game (4.25%), making a New Year’s Six game (17%), making a non-CFP bowl game and winning at least nine games (4.25%), making a College Football Playoff semifinal (21.25%) and making the national championship game (25.5%).

Walton returns to Ohio State after spending the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After finishing out his playing days with the Buckeyes, he went on to coaching stints with a number of college and NFL teams, including as the Rams defensive coordinator in 2013.

Eliano arrives in Columbus after a productive 2021 season at Cincinnati. As a part of Luke Fickell’s staff, he contributed to the Bearcats making their first ever College Football Playoff.

Walton and Eliano are just two of the four major changes head coach Ryan Day made to his staff during the offseason. Ohio State also hired Jim Knowles to be the program’s next defensive coordinator and Justin Frye to take over as the team’s offensive line coach.

The Buckeyes are hoping that the staff changes can help them improve upon an 11-2 record and Rose Bowl victory in 2022.