Sam Ponder Has Incredible Tweet About 2016 Ohio State-Michigan Game

On Thursday night, ESPN decided to replay one of the best college football games from the past decade.

In “The Game” Ohio State took down Michigan, but it took two overtimes and an injured quarterback to do so. For four quarters – and one overtime period – the Buckeyes and Wolverines went blow-for-blow.

As ESPN was re-airing the game, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard added their commentary to the game. Sam Ponder, the sideline reporter for that contest, didn’t want to be left out of the fun.

She took to Twitter on Thursday night to add a great story. Ponder admitted that she was secretly pregnant during the game and said she was nervous to watch it all over again.

“Just turned on ESPN and a Michigan/OSU game I was sideline reporter for is on,” she said on Twitter. “Almost halftime. Im nervous bc I can’t remember if I asked a dumb question or not. I barely remember the game bc I was secretly pregnant, sick and cold.”

Just turned on ESPN and a Michigan/OSU game I was sideline reporter for is on. Almost halftime. Im nervous bc I can’t remember if I asked a dumb question or not… 😂I barely remember the game bc I was secretly pregnant, sick and cold 😏🤷🏼‍♀️ — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) May 1, 2020

Well, Sam did just fine.

After a controversial fourth-and-short call, the Buckeyes went onto to score just a play later, heading home with the 30-27 rivalry victory.

Curtis Samuel’s walk-off touchdown kept the Buckeyes winning streak alive.