ESPN Has Saturday Morning Update On Ohio State QB Justin Fields

All eyes will be on Justin Fields tonight in the Fiesta Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State. Since the dual-threat quarterback is nursing a knee injury, it’ll be interesting to see how much it limits his athletic ability.

Ohio State is mostly in the position it’s currently in because of Fields. His first season in Columbus nearly resulted in him winning the Heisman Trophy.

Fields has the talent to beat a defense through the air and on the ground. Unfortunately for the sophomore gunslinger, the knee injury he’s dealing with could affect his running ability.

Earlier this week, Fields revealed that he’s at 80-85 percent. He’ll wear a knee brace for the semifinal matchup against Clemson.

The standout quarterback didn’t reveal any additional information about his injury, but ESPN shed some light on Fields’ status on Saturday.

ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi provided an update on Fields during this morning’s College GameDay.

From 247Sports:

“Much of the focus, of course, is remaining on Justin Fields and that sprained left knee. He’s worn a large brace on that knee through every practice. But as Ryan Day noted, he hasn’t missed a single rep in any practice since re-aggravating that injury.” *** “(Fields) brought two knee braces here with him on this trip, a larger one and a smaller one. He’s worn that larger one in each practice getting ready to take on Clemson. The phones will be ringing (around 8 a.m. local time). They’ll go through a final walkthrough in preparations, watch a hype video, board the buses at 3:30 for the ride to Glendale. As for Justin Fields, I spoke to Ryan Day, his head coach. He expressed full confidence in his quarterback’s readiness to go when we spoke yesterday.”

It’s safe to say that Fields is one of the toughest players in the country.

Ohio State is going to need a strong performance from Fields tonight if it wants to advance to the national championship.

Kickoff for the Fiesta Bowl is at 8 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium. We’ll see if Fields and the Buckeyes can knock off the defending champions in the semifinals.