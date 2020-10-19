The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Why Scott Frost Will Be Rooting For Ohio State This Season

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on the field.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the field before the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says that Ohio State may be the enemy this week, but he’ll personally be rooting for the Buckeyes the rest of the season.

This afternoon, Frost spoke with the media to kick off game week for the season opener against Ohio State. Not surprisingly, he says he has “a ton of respect” for the Buckeyes, but not just because of their talent level.

Frost said he is appreciative of how Ohio State stood “shoulder to shoulder” with Nebraska to get Big Ten football back. You may recall the two programs were actively pushing the league to reconsider its original decision to postpone the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

As a result, Frost revealed that he’ll be rooting for OSU from Week 2 onward.

Even if he is grateful for their efforts in getting football back, tt’s unfortunate for Frost that his team has to open up with the Buckeyes. OSU, Wisconsin and Penn State all in the first four weeks of the season is not a great way to start off a year.

Ohio State-Nebraska will kick off at noon ET Saturday from Columbus.

FOX will broadcast the action.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.