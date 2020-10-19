Why Scott Frost Will Be Rooting For Ohio State This Season

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says that Ohio State may be the enemy this week, but he’ll personally be rooting for the Buckeyes the rest of the season.

This afternoon, Frost spoke with the media to kick off game week for the season opener against Ohio State. Not surprisingly, he says he has “a ton of respect” for the Buckeyes, but not just because of their talent level.

Frost said he is appreciative of how Ohio State stood “shoulder to shoulder” with Nebraska to get Big Ten football back. You may recall the two programs were actively pushing the league to reconsider its original decision to postpone the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

As a result, Frost revealed that he’ll be rooting for OSU from Week 2 onward.

Scott Frost on Ohio State: “I'm going to root for them in every single game expect this first one, because I'm grateful to them going shoulder to shoulder to get (Big Ten football) back.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 19, 2020

Even if he is grateful for their efforts in getting football back, tt’s unfortunate for Frost that his team has to open up with the Buckeyes. OSU, Wisconsin and Penn State all in the first four weeks of the season is not a great way to start off a year.

Ohio State-Nebraska will kick off at noon ET Saturday from Columbus.

FOX will broadcast the action.