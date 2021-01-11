SEC Commissioner Throws Some Shade At Ohio State

Alabama had to win 12 games to advance to Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship. Ohio State? Seven.

The Buckeyes’ shortened season has been put under a microscope when evaluating playoff criteria. The verdict? The eye test and roster talent trumps all.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey clearly believes Ohio State wasn’t deserving of a playoff bid, though. He admitted as much in an interview with Sports Illustrated this week.

Sankey tossed some major shade at the Buckeyes and the Big Ten’s handling of the 2020 season ahead of Monday’s title game.

“We saw people not play games and access the College Football Playoff,” Sankey told Sports Illustrated in an obvious reference to Ohio State. “. . . I’m disappointed that not all FBS stuck together. I regret that. But I’m not the one who walked away, we’re not the ones who walked away. We all should have been more connected. The SEC didn’t walk away. There were those that I think made every effort to communicate why we shouldn’t try to play. They shamed the effort for trying. I think we did a lot right.”

Frustration is probably warranted here.

Greg Sankey was heavily criticized for pushing college football leaders to play a season. In the end, Sankey was right.

The Big Ten limped to the finish line, barely avoiding disaster thanks to Ohio State’s playoff bid. The Buckeyes needed to win just six games to earn a playoff bid, and won a seventh in the semifinal.

The SEC, meanwhile, had immense success playing a 10-game conference season, but probably didn’t mean to play as many games to get Alabama into the playoff.

The SEC world is going to set fire if the Buckeyes win Monday night’s game.