Senior Bowl Director Has Major Praise For Ohio State Prospect

At the tail end of January and beginning of February, many of the top players entering the 2021 NFL draft suited up at the Senior Bowl.

It’s a major event, but took on even more significance this season. The NFL announced the Combine will be run a little differently this year, placing more emphasis on Pro Days and the Senior Bowl.

Coaches from every NFL team flocked to Mobile to watch as players took part in the Senior Bowl just two weeks ago. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy has named a few standout performers from the week of practice.

On Thursday afternoon, he touted former Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard.

“No player in 2021 draft helped himself more over past two months than @OhioStateFB LB Justin Hilliard (@JHilliard47),” Nagy said. “Former 5-star overcame string of injuries to excel in CFP and was one of top performers Senior Bowl week. This drop & drive is exactly what NFL is looking for at LB.”

Hilliard arrived to Columbus as one of the highest-rated recruits to suit up for Ohio State. As a 5-star outside linebacker ranked 20th overall in the nation, he was expected to be a major contributor for the team.

The star linebacker missed most a significant portion of his first two seasons with two separate torn bicep injuries. That wasn’t the worst of it, though. In 2019, Hilliard suffered an even more serious injury with a partially torn Achilles tendon.

Despite all those injuries, Hilliard made the most of his opportunity and should be draft in April.