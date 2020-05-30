Ohio State’s Seth Towns Shares Powerful Message After Being Detained During George Floyd Protest

Ohio State basketball player Seth Towns is a Columbus native. On Friday night, he took part in protests in his hometown, as part of the nationwide demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this week.

The 46-year old Floyd died on Monday this week. During a run-in with law enforcement, he was eventually taken to the ground. One officer held Floyd down with a boot to his throat for nine minutes, an incident which led to Floyd’s death, after he told the officers that he couldn’t breathe and pleaded for help.

Video of the horrible episode went viral earlier this week, and has launched significant protests in Minneapolis, as well as just about every other major city in the country. Numerous athletes and coaches have spoken out against police brutality against African-Americans. Towns was actually on the ground for the significant demonstration in Columbus, and was detained by police.

The incident comes after Towns’ graduation from Harvard. The former blue-chip recruit elected to go to the prestigious Ivy League school, and then chose Ohio State over Duke to finish up his college hoops career. He’s had an eventful few days.

In a span of just 24 hours, I walked across a Harvard virtual graduation stage into the back of police van alongside other peaceful protestors—both of which I am equally proud of. pic.twitter.com/qtvXmw0Fwq — Seth 💤 (@seth_towns17) May 30, 2020

Towns shared a very powerful thread, following that image of his detainment. The full text:

“In a span of just 24 hours, I walked across a Harvard virtual graduation stage into the back of police van alongside other peaceful protestors—both of which I am equally proud of. “I, with so many others, met in downtown Columbus, Ohio to peacefully protest the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the countless other unarmed American citizens who have been murdered by those who profess to keep the peace. “To express our sympathies and condolences to their families, loved ones and all justice seeking people devastated by their senseless deaths, we gathered to cry out their names. We sought to give voice to those whose voices were hushed; to name those whose breath was taken. “True voice is not found in words spoken, however, but in steps taken. These hurtful times call for us to come together and bend the arc of justice—to be true and fearless in our expression of compassion, we must find ways to be the change we need. “To those who are silent, speak up—to those who are hurting, unite; and for those who are fighting with the weapons of love and justice, keep going. I’m right there with you!”

“I fully support, and am proud of, Seth in his continued fight for social justice, a cause that has been near and dear to his hear since he arrived on campus four years ago,” his now former coach, Harvard’s Tommy Amaker, said in a statement. “We, as a program, always encourage our players in their efforts to stand up for their beliefs and for what is right.”

A statement from Coach Amaker. pic.twitter.com/vCG0YO9YBP — Harvard Basketball (@HarvardMBB) May 30, 2020

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann has also lent his support to Towns in the last few minutes.

Statement from Coach Holtmann on @seth_towns17 pic.twitter.com/yMrzEpIZlg — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) May 30, 2020

Seth Towns is a pretty impressive individual, and he’ll have plenty of fans around the country, Buckeye supporters and those of other teams alike, behind him this coming season.

[Seth Towns]