"Severe Weather" Is Coming To Evanston During Ohio State-Northwestern Game

Prior to kickoff between Ohio State and Northwestern, head coach Ryan Day talked about how the wind in Evanston will play a factor. Well, it appears the weather is going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better.

The press box at Ryan Field was informed that severe weather is going to strike Evanston, which could result in a delay.

That actually might not be the worst thing in the world for the Buckeyes. They currently trail 7-0 to the Wildcats in the second quarter.

Clay Hall of Fox-28 in Columbus posted a photo of the weather radar near Evanston.

Ohio State has struggled to move the ball in these nasty conditions. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud has completed just 33.3 percent of his pass attempts for 47 yards thus far in the first half.

A weather delay might actually be what Ohio State needs to get back on track.

For now though, this Saturday's game between Ohio State and Northwestern has not been delayed.