Shaun Wade Has Blunt Assessment Of His 2020 Season

Headed into the 2020 college football season, Shaun Wade appeared to be one of the most versatile cornerbacks around. However, after a rocky senior year, the former Ohio State defensive back has seen his stock waiver.

Wade made the move outside in 2020, after spending his first two years in Columbus as a slot cornerback. He made 34 total tackles, two interceptions and tallied four passes defended in eight games for the Buckeyes, but looked overmatched against some of college football’s top wideouts, like Alabama’s DeVonta Smth.

With the start of the NFL Draft just a week and a half away, Wade was given an opportunity to explain what might’ve gone wrong last year. In an interview with NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano, the three-year Ohio State cornerback shared what he’s telling teams about his showing in 2020.

“I just tell them COVID happened, injury happened, surgery happened, knee problem happened, toe happened, family situation happened — so, yeah, I was going through a lot of things,” Wade explained. “Games counted and the season counted, happened, so it’s a part of the process. God works in mysterious ways, so I just try to take it day by day and leave it in His hands.”

Wade’s body of work at Ohio State does show a more complete story than his 2020 performance. As a three-year player with the Buckeyes, the 6-foot-1 defensive back totaled 92 tackles (five for loss), six interceptions and three forced fumbles.

After recovering from turf toe, Wade was able to workout at Ohio State’s second Pro Day this past week. He posted solid numbers, reminding NFL teams that he may have what it takes to succeed at the next level.

“After surgery, getting the toe right, toe is way, way better now,” Wade told Siciliano. “Had a pro day the other day, did good there. So I’m just, like I said, enjoying the process. I can’t wait until this process is over and get to join my new team for real.”