Shaun Wade Has Telling Comment On Alabama’s DeVonta Smith

Just about every team that has faced Alabama this season has struggled to contain DeVonta Smith. To be fair, the Heisman Trophy winner is by far the best wide receiver in the country.

Smith was dominant in the semifinal matchup for the Crimson Tide, finishing with seven receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Next up for Smith is a showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes. That means he could draw some one-on-one coverage from Shaun Wade, one of the top cornerbacks in the country.

When asked which Alabama wideout he wants to go up against in the national championship game, Wade said “You already know who I want to go up against.”

It doesn’t take a mind reader to realize that Wade is referring to Smith.

Kudos to Wade for wanting to go up against Smith, but it certainly won’t be an easy task.

Smith currently has 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns. What makes this season so impressive for him is that he has been able to shoulder the load for Alabama’s receiving corps amid Jaylen Waddle’s absence.

It’s possible that Wade will win a few reps against Smith on Monday. However, it would take a Herculean effort to shut out the Heisman winner.