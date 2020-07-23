Ohio State Football Star’s Parents Say He Won’t Play A Spring Season

If the college football season gets moved to the spring, the Ohio State Buckeyes would have to play without arguably their best defensive player.

As of now, the Big Ten plans on playing a conference-only schedule this fall. Ohio State will have more than enough opportunities to put together a resume worthy of earning a bid to the College Football Playoff.

In the event the NCAA moves college football to the spring, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade could sit out the season. Both his parents believe a spring season wouldn’t be worth the risk, especially since the NFL Draft is during that time of the year.

“I want him to be smart,” Gwen Wade told First Coast News. “He could get hurt. Anything could happen. So, why play in the spring? I kind of voiced my opinion to him, talked to him. Pretty much, mama said, ‘We’re not playing.'”

Wade’s father, Randy, didn’t hold back his true feelings as he told First Coast News “He’s outta here, baby.”

Most analysts had a first-round grade on Wade for the 2020 NFL Draft, but he chose to return for another year.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Wade could be the first cornerback off the board in next year’s draft. If that’s the case, it wouldn’t make sense for him to risk any injury during a spring season.

Luckily for Ohio State, the NCAA hasn’t discussed moving the football season to the spring yet. That seems to be the worst-case scenario at the moment.

Make no mistake, Wade wouldn’t be the only big-time name sitting out if college football does move to the spring.