Shaun Wade Will Reportedly Announce His Decision On ESPN Tonight

Ohio State fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out star cornerback Shaun Wade’s decision on the 2020 season.

According to Lettermen Row’s Austin Ward, Wade will announce whether or not he’ll be opting back in and playing for the Buckeyes on the 5 p.m. ET SportsCenter later today. Buckeye Scoop’s Tony Gerdeman says to expect Wade’s reveal to come at around 5:20 p.m.

Wade originally eschewed an opportunity to enter the 2020 NFL Draft in order to return for his final season. However, even after his father led a group of protesters trying to get the Big Ten to reinstate fall football, the Jacksonville native announced earlier this week he was opting out of the 2020 campaign.

But that was before the Big Ten came out yesterday and said the conference would be start its season October 23-24. Once that news was released, Wade hinted at the possibility of him changing his mind.

Per multiple sources familiar with his thinking, Shaun Wade has made a decision and will announce it later today on ESPN.

Sources didn't tip the pick either way in order to let @shaunwade24 have his moment. Goes without saying his return would be massive for Buckeyes. https://t.co/h46YUA4NtI — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 17, 2020

Already, Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis has reversed course and says he now wants to play this fall after originally opting out.

Could Wade do the same? We’ll know in about two hours.

If he does, it would be a massive boost to the Buckeyes defense, as Wade is expected to be the No. 1 cornerback this year.