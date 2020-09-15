Shaun Wade’s Father Explains His Son’s 2020 Decision

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade’s father Randy was the most vocal Big Ten parent when it came to organizing protests to try to persuade the conference to reconsider its position on playing football this fall.

Yesterday, with the Big Ten reportedly on the verge of approving a mid-October start date for football, Wade announced he would be opting out of the 2020 season. While the star defensive back is a viewed as a surefire first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, him opting out seemed like a curious decision considering how fervently his father pushed for there to be football this fall.

Apparently, there are people who didn’t understand the move and are voicing their displeasure or asking for clarity from Randy Wade on Twitter. That led to him releasing a statement this evening, explaining that he and his wife actually wanted Shaun to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft but he chose to return to school.

With the Big Ten in a state of flux, the third-team all-conference corner decided it would be best to focus on the next chapter of his football career.

“My wife & I never wanted Shaun 2 come back for 2020 season,” Randy Wade wrote. “Shaun wanted 2 come back. Graduate, Capt, Championship etc. As of today My wife & I wanted Shaun not to declare, Shaun didn’t opt out there is no season He declared because of B1G circus & it was the best thing for him.”

My wife & I never wanted Shaun 2 come back for 2020 season. Shaun wanted 2 come back. Graduate, Capt, Championship etc. As of today My wife & I wanted Shaun not to declare, Shaun didn't opt out there is no season He declared because of B1G circus & it was the best thing for him. — Randy L Wade💯%🐐 [email protected]❌ℹLy….. (@gslsff) September 15, 2020

As of Tuesday evening, there are reports and rumors that the Big Ten is going to vote to play this fall, but nothing has been announced.

We’ll see what tonight brings.