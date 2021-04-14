Shaun Wade’s Official Pro Day Testing Numbers Are Out

After a standout career at Ohio State, Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Today he was one of the many Buckeyes stars in attendance at the school’s Pro Day.

And if Wade’s ball skills are as good as his measurements, he could be looking forward to a big bump in his draft stock. According to NFL agent Michael Perrett, Wade posted a 4.43 40-yard dash along with a 37.5″ vertical leap and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

Wade missed Ohio State’s first Pro Day in March due to a turf toe injury. Given how his draft stock has reportedly been tanking in recent months after his struggles in the national championship game, he needed a big showing at his Pro Day.

So far, so good.

Shaun Wade – Ohio State Pro Day #’s 40 – 4.43

Vert – 37.5

Broad – 10’ 3” 👀 💨 Nice work @shaunwade24! — Michael Perrett (@PerrettM) April 14, 2021

Shaun Wade played in all 14 games as a redshirt freshman in 2018. He recorded 31 tackles, a career-high three interceptions, seven passes defended and one forced fumble that year.

Over the next two seasons, Wade would continue playing at a high level for the Buckeyes. He earned two All-Big Ten selections and winning the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year award in 2020.

But he had a brutal game against Alabama’s Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the national title game. The Buckeyes defense was blown out in a 52-24 loss and Wade’s reputation suffered.

There’s two weeks to go before the NFL Draft, but a huge outing at his Pro Day may be able to undo some of that damage.

Where will Shaun Wade go in the 2021 NFL Draft?