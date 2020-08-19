Shelley Meyer Joins Justin Fields Petition For Big Ten Football

Justin Fields’ movement to bring back Big Ten football this year got another big vote of support this week. This time, it’s from Shelley Meyer.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Meyer posted a link to Fields’ popular online petition. She declared Fields’ cause one that is “close to my heart.”

“This cause is close to my heart – please sign,” Meyer wrote, including a link below it. Afterwards, she spent a good amount of time on Twitter encouraging others to sign it as well.

“I gotta support these boys and what they want,” she wrote, responding to a comment. “My own son is still practicing.”

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/gtcSyDC8a1 — Shelley ❌eyer (@spinnershells) August 18, 2020

Her message has garnered plenty of support from her fellow Buckeyes fans.

As for Urban Meyer, Shelley responded to a question as to whether he’ll sign or promote the petition. She explained that she doesn’t think he can due to his role with FOX.

No. I don’t know if he “CAN”. (Working for Fox, not sure-he May have to stay out of it). — Shelley ❌eyer (@spinnershells) August 18, 2020

Justin Fields started the petition, which has over 280,000 signatures in a few days, in an effort to convince the Big Ten powers to bring back college football in the fall. He believes that the choice to play should be left to the players and that the schools have the means to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Fields is far from alone. Even President Donald Trump has come out in favor of bringing college football back to the Big Ten this fall.

But the more voices that are on board, the better.