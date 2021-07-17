Look: Shelley Meyer Takes A Subtle Shot At Michigan

Not even the offseason can put a damper on the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry. On Saturday afternoon, Urban Meyer‘s wife, Shelley, took a shot at the Wolverines on social media.

Earlier today, the official Twitter account for FOX’s college football coverage tweeted “Tell us who your rival is without telling us who your rival is.”

Shelley decided to chime in on the conversation, replying “7-0” to FOX’s tweet. Of course, this is a subtle jab at Michigan since the program was unable to take down Urban Meyer during his time as Ohio State’s head coach.

A few college football fans called Shelley Meyer’s response “epic,” while others said this was her “mic-drop moment.”

Michigan was on the wrong side of a few blowouts over the past few years, as the Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 62-39 in 2018 and 42-13 in 2015.

The Wolverines nearly defeated the Buckeyes in 2016, but Meyer’s squad found a way to win the game in overtime.

Unfortunately, the 2020 matchup between Michigan and Ohio State was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s showdown will take place on Nov. 27 at “The Big House.”

Kickoff for this year’s Michigan-Ohio State game is at noon ET on FOX. We’ll find out this November if the Wolverines can snap their eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes.

[Shelley Meyer]