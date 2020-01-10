Son-In-Law Of Urban Meyer Officially Lands New Job

As the national title game draws near, one of the teams eliminated from competition is making headlines. After falling to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State is officially making coaching changes ahead of the 2020 season.

Corey Dennis, the son-in-law of former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, was reportedly headed to Colorado State. After former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio landed the Colorado State job, he was expected to name Dennis as the quarterbacks coach.

However, a few weeks later college football insider Pete Thamel reported Dennis landed a new job with the Buckeyes.

Now it’s official.

On Friday morning, head coach Ryan Day announced Dennis as the team’s new quarterbacks coach. Day released a statement about the decision:

“Corey is a talented young coach and someone I’ve worked closely alongside for three seasons. He knows our system and he knows how we teach. I think he is going to allow us to develop some continuity in the quarterback room, and that’s important. I also believe that he is going to be an excellent recruiter for us.”

Dennis takes over for Mike Yurcich, who left to become the offensive coordinator at Texas.

Ohio State lost arguably the best player in college football, Chase Young, but brings back a loaded roster for 2020. Quarterback Justin Fields is an early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.