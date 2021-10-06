Son Of Former Ohio State Football Star Visiting Buckeyes

The Ohio State football program will welcome in a high-profile recruit this weekend for the Buckeyes game against Maryland.

Will Smith Jr., the son of former Ohio State defensive end Will Smith, will be in Columbus on a visit come this Saturday, according to 247Sports’ Bill Kurelic. The class of 2023 prospect currently attends Dublin Coffman High School in Dublin, Ohio, so he won’t have to go far to get to Ohio Stadium.

Smith Jr. is currently an unranked prospect, but already has offers on the table from Marshall and Miami of Ohio. He’s also visited Notre Dame and been to games at Purdue and Bowling Green, per Kurelic.

Smith Jr. has reportedly impressed during the first half of his junior high school season and with his pedigree is a prospect on the rise. This weekend’s visit could go a long way in opening doors for his college recruitment.

Smith Jr. being in Columbus will certainly be the talk of the town considering his connection to the Ohio State football program. His father, Will Smith, has an illustrious career with the Buckeyes, which included earning All-America honors in 2003 and winning the 2002 BCS National Championship.

Smith went onto the NFL, where he played for the New Orleans Saints from 2004-13 and was a member of the organization’s Super Bowl XLIV victory. He was later inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

Tragically, Smith was shot and killed in road rage incident in New Orleans back in 2016. He was 34.

Smith Jr. might not be able to live up to his father’s legacy on the football field, but just being back in Columbus will be a special moment for the young player and his family.

Ohio State and Maryland kick off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

