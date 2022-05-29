Son Of Legendary Ohio State Football Coach Has Died

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The son of a legendary Ohio State football head coach has reportedly died.

Judge Steve Hayes, the son of legendary Ohio State football head coach Woody Hayes, has died.

Ohio State University president Kristina M. Johnson announced the news this week.

"We are grateful for his support for two outstanding academic programs," Johnson said. "Judge Hayes established the Anne Hayes Memorial Scholarship for Academic Excellence in our College of Social Work. The Hayes family and friends endowed The Wayne Woodrow Hayes Chair in National Security Studies at Ohio State’s Mershon Center for International Security Studies.

"Judge Hayes was inspired by his parents’ belief in “paying forward” in his career, his service to the community and his dedication to Ohio State. We offer condolences to his family."

Woody Hayes was Ohio State's head coach from 1951 until 1978. He won five national championships and 13 conference titles.

Our thoughts are with the Hayes family during this difficult time.