Son Of Ohio State Coach Announces College Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes have plenty of legacy players in their ranks. But they just landed a football player with pretty strong ties to the team.

On Wednesday, high school center Toby Wilson announced that he will be joining the Buckeyes. Wilson is the son of Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

247Sports rates Wilson as the No. 2,230 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 25 center in the nation, and the No. 86 prospect from the state of Ohio.

Wilson was lightly recruiting, getting about a dozen scholarship offers, and only a few in the FBS let alone the Power Five. But he did not have a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes. He’ll be joining the team as a walk-on.

Beyond blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at THE Ohio State University! Thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, and family who have helped me along the way to achieve this! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/QbtQk2yzRn — Toby Wilson (@Tobemato) January 20, 2021

Toby Wilson’s father Kevin has been with the team since 2017. But Kevin Wilson is fairly well-traveled, with stops at Miami (OH), Northwestern and Oklahoma before his big break in 2011.

Wilson was hired as head coach of Indiana in 2011, but had four straight losing seasons to start his career. However, he led the Hoosiers to back-to-back bowl games in 2015 and 2016.

Wilson and Indiana parted ways after the 2016 season though, and he quickly joined Urban Meyer’s staff in Columbus. He was retained when Ryan Day took over in 2019.

Toby Wilson’s family has strong ties to the state of Ohio. Joining the Ohio State Buckeyes is a no-brainer, even if he has to go the extra mile to earn his scholarship.

Good luck in Columbus!