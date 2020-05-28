Sporting News Releases 2021 College Football Playoff Prediction

There hasn’t been much variety in regards to the College Football Playoff participants since the playoff’s inception. Don’t expect that to change this upcoming season, per Sporting News’ latest 2021 College Football Playoff predictions.

At this point, certain playoff participants – including Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State – have made it a tradition to earn a playoff selection. Clemson seems destined to be included in the four-team bracket. The Tigers get a bit of help due to an overall weakened ACC.

Alabama had a down year in 2019 – according to its own standards. But the Crimson Tide are bound to make a return, alongside Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Sporting News’ latest 2021 playoff predictions includes Ohio State vs. Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and Clemson vs. Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The college football site believes the Buckeyes and Tigers will each advance to face off in the big game.

“Sporting News’ Playoff picks are a reflection of the top-heavy state of college football: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State have combined for 17 of 24 total appearances,” writes Bill Bender of Sporting News. “Which other schools could break that monopoly up?”

Extremely safe picks here, but there’s a reason for that. As Bender points out, Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State have “combined for 17 of 24” total playoff appearances.

Could there be a surprise team in 2021? Some believe teams like Oregon, Florida and Penn State could make the jump this season.

For now, it certainly appears the Tigers, Crimson Tide, Buckeyes and Sooners will return to the playoff in 2021.