Fans Can Now Buy Sports Team-Specific Masks Via Fanatics

Disclaimer: The Spun works with Fanatics on an affiliate basis and may be compensated if you choose to purchase their products.
Sports aren’t back quite yet, but they’re hopefully coming soon. The NBA and MLB are set to start back up later this month, and hopefully, college football and the NFL are right behind them.
Just in time, Fanatics has released mask sets for fans to show off their pride and stay safer during the pandemic. The apparel manufacturer has most of the bigger programs and teams covered.
Here’s a list of the college football programs you can buy masks for:
College:
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Auburn Tigers
- Clemson Tigers
- Florida Gators
- Florida State Seminoles
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Louisville Cardinals
- LSU Tigers
- Miami Hurricanes
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- USC Trojans
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
Will you be picking one up?