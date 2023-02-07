Sports World Reacts To Ex-Ohio State Football Player Announcement

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller will be at the White House this Tuesday evening for President Joe Biden’s annual State of the Union address.

Miller will attend the State of the Union in the First Lady’s viewing box.

The White House released a statement on Miller's career and why he'll be in attendance this evening.

Miller is a senior in mechanical engineering and a former football player for The Ohio State University. In 2022, he announced he would no longer continue to be a student-athlete to prioritize his mental health and has since become an advocate for mental health and emotional wellness. President Biden has named tackling the mental health crisis a key pillar of his Unity Agenda, laying out a strategy to transform how mental health is understood, perceived, accessed, treated, and integrated – in and out of health care settings. Since taking office, the Biden-Harris Administration has significantly increased federal government investments in mental health support for Americans across the country.

Miller retired from Ohio State's football team last March. He is now a public advocate for mental health.

Ohio State fans believe attending the State of the Union is an "incredible honor" for Miller.

"That’s amazing, happy for Harry! He’s going to do so many great things," one person said.

Another person tweeted, "So cool."

The State of the Union will take place at 9 p.m. ET.