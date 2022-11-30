Stephen A. Smith: Ohio State Should Have 'The' Taken Out Of Name After Michigan Loss

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back on "First Take" when talking about Ohio State's place in the College Football Playoff rankings. At the moment, the Buckeyes are the No. 5 team in the country.

Smith started his rant by saying Ohio State got its "ass kicked" against Michigan. He's not wrong about that.

Then, Smith said the Buckeyes played so poorly this past Saturday they should have the "The" from "The Ohio State" removed.

"Ohio State doesn't even deserve the opportunity to face Michigan again in the College Football Playoff when you get your behind whipped that bad. They got stomped," Smith said. "We gotta take the 'The' off of The Ohio State. Just call them Ohio State. That's how bad they got beat."

Ohio State had no answer for Michigan's rushing attack in the second half. Donovan Edwards finished the game with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy also had a big day against Ohio State. The talented gunslinger had 263 passing yards, 27 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

Despite getting blown out at home, Ohio State still has a chance to make the CFP. However, it'll need help from Kansas State and Utah this weekend.