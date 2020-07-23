Study Finds How Much Justin Fields Could Earn Off Name/Image/Likeness

Justin Fields is going to make himself a lot of money in the NFL one day. However, if he were allowed to profit off his name, image and likeness, he’d already have amassed plenty of cash.

Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence, a former Nebraska linebacker, conducted a recent study to gauge how much money each 2020 Heisman contender could make if they were able to monetize their NIL. According to Lawrence, Fields has the most potential earning power, even more than Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

The dynamic Ohio State star could earn over $1.3 million off his NIL, per Opendorse. Trevor Lawrence has the second-highest earning potential at $1.23 million yearly.

Here’s more of a breakdown of Fields’ estimated value.

Instagram Post Value: $11,382

Twitter Post Value: $1,586

Est AnnualEarning Potential: $1,348,688

Now, while Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence could get pretty rich off their NIL, the earning potential isn’t as high for others. Besides those two stars, only four other players would be projected to make more than $100,000: Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Alabama running back Najee Harris and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

“The Heisman-type candidates, these athletes that are thrust into the spotlight every year have tremendous earning potential,” Lawrence told 247Sports. “The difference between their brand value and that of a professional athlete is simply one word: Student.

“I don’t think it should be a surprise to many that the Heisman-level candidates in terms of student athletes have such a high earning potential. Most of them are years or months away from making that money in real life.”

The full Opendorse study can be found here.