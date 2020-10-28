Terrelle Pryor Receives Probation After 2019 Stabbing Incident

In late 2019, former Ohio State star and NFL player Terrelle Pryor was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend Shalaya Briston, during which he was stabbed in the chest and shoulder. The incident left him in critical condition, and he required emergency surgery.

Luckily, the surgery went well, and Pryor is okay. After the incident, he was charged with simple assault, while Briston was charged with aggravated assault. The two were described as “mutual combatants” by reports following the fight.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the two remain together after the incident. Attorneys for Pryor and Briston worked to get their charges reduced. Pryor pled guilty to summary harassment, and received 90 days probation, while Briston’s charge was reduced to simple assault, and an attempted homicide charge was withdrawn. She receives two years probation, after serving a month in jail after the incident, after being denied bail.

“I’m very pleased, and everyone involved is happy to … put this to bed and move on to the next chapter of their lives,” Pryor’s attorney Stephen Colafella told the paper after Tuesday’s decision.

Per the police, Briston and two other women arrived at Pryor’s apartment at 4:15 a.m. that night of the incident, after attending a club, when the argument broke out.

Briston’s friends said that she was acting in self-defense when she stabbed Pryor, striking an artery which caused the hospitalization. Pryor’s attorney characterized their testimony as “all over the place,” and didn’t support assault charges against the football player.

Terrelle Pryor has recovered from his injuries, and is hoping to return to the NFL. Over the summer, he named the New England Patriots and his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers as two teams he’d like to play for.

Pryor was taken by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 Supplemental Draft, after an impressive career at Ohio State. He had a brief successful run with the Cleveland Browns in 2014-15 as a wide receiver, and eventually moved on to play for Washington, the New York Jets, and the Buffalo Bills, but has not been able to recreate the success he found in 2015, when he caught 77 passes for 1,004 yards and four touchdowns. In 2019, he was briefly with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was waived before the season after being placed on injured reserve.

