Ohio State’s Thayer Munford Has A Message For Buckeye Fans

Ohio State linemen before the game against Wisconsin in Columbus.COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Thayer Munford #75, Josh Myers #71, Gavin Cupp #61 and Jonah Jackson #73 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warm up prior to game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State fans and players alike are heartbroken about how this season ended. A 13-0 start and a Big Ten title won’t fully erase the bitter disappointment of losing to Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

However, the future, as always, is bright in Columbus. There’s no reason why Ohio State shouldn’t be the Big Ten favorite and a national title contender again in 2020.

Speaking in the locker room after last night’s loss, Buckeyes offensive tackle Thayer Munford delivered a message to fans about what they can expect next season.

Munford’s message is similar to the ones shared on Twitter by Ohio State wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams following last night’s defeat.

It seems like the Buckeyes are preaching that this setback will motivate them for 2020.

Right now, Ohio State players are saying all the right things, but e won’t know for a while if these promises of redemption will result in a national championship next year.


