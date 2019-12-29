Ohio State’s Thayer Munford Has A Message For Buckeye Fans

Ohio State fans and players alike are heartbroken about how this season ended. A 13-0 start and a Big Ten title won’t fully erase the bitter disappointment of losing to Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

However, the future, as always, is bright in Columbus. There’s no reason why Ohio State shouldn’t be the Big Ten favorite and a national title contender again in 2020.

Speaking in the locker room after last night’s loss, Buckeyes offensive tackle Thayer Munford delivered a message to fans about what they can expect next season.

Ohio State left tackle Thayer Munford on the motivation next year's Buckeyes will draw from tonight: "Just know, just know, that it’s going to be a different mindset. It’s going to be the same, kind of like this, what we had this past year, but it’s going to be really different." — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 29, 2019

Munford’s message is similar to the ones shared on Twitter by Ohio State wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams following last night’s defeat.

It seems like the Buckeyes are preaching that this setback will motivate them for 2020.

With that said. Next year everybody’s in trouble.. we’ll be back. — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 29, 2019

yall in trouble on god.. — sg (@1of1juiceman) December 29, 2019

Right now, Ohio State players are saying all the right things, but e won’t know for a while if these promises of redemption will result in a national championship next year.